UP prepares for managing the influx of pilgrims in Ayodhya

To prepare Ayodhya for the anticipated surge of pilgrims following the opening of the new Ram temple in January next year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, granted approval to more than twenty-five hospitality groups. They are set to establish upscale hotels in the temple town in the near future.

In this meeting, PM Modi, along with CM Adityanath and Ayodhya’s district administration officials, assessed the progress of 263 projects valued at Rs 30,923 crore currently in development within the temple town. These projects span 37 different departments, reflecting a significant investment in the region’s infrastructure.

In anticipation of the consecration of the Ram idol in the temple’s sanctum sanctorum, the state government has given the green light to 26 hospitality industry groups, including the Taj Group, to construct star-rated hotels. This decision aims to ensure that devotees and tourists visiting Ayodhya during the temple’s inauguration and afterward encounter no inconveniences. The Taj Group, for instance, plans to establish a 100-bed Taj Vivanta series hotel and a 120-bed Ginger hotel, while the Radisson Group also seeks to create a facility in the temple town, having received approval for their project. Out of the 89 firms expressing interest in setting up hotels in and around Ayodhya, approximately 40 applied for registration, and 26 have received approval for their plans.