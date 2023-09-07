A team of deep-sea explorers finds a rather strange object at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean

A group of deep-sea explorers stumbled upon a rather enigmatic object resting on the floor of the Pacific Ocean, which has piqued the curiosity of science enthusiasts, often referred to as the ‘spooky golden egg.’

As reported in the Miami Herald, this peculiar golden egg-like item was discovered off the coast of Southern Alaska on August 30 by scientists conducting an expedition during Seascape Alaska 5, led by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The shiny object exhibited a notable feature—a hole on one side that suggested the possibility of a creature hatching from it.

The explorers came across this gleaming golden orb as they ventured around an extinct volcano at a depth of approximately two miles below the ocean’s surface.

In an endeavor to demystify the origins of this ‘golden egg,’ a team of oceanographers cautiously procured a sample, initially anticipating the presence of something eerie concealed within the golden shell. However, what they retrieved was unexpected—a peculiar texture resembling silk rather than the anticipated gelatinous substance. The collected samples were subsequently placed in tubes and transported to a laboratory for further analysis.

A marine scientist remarked, “I just hope when we poke it, something doesn’t decide to come out. It’s like the beginning of a horror movie. When our collective knowledge can’t identify it, it’s something weird. What kind of an animal would make an egg casing like that?”

The discovery of the ‘spooky golden egg’ has not only intrigued experts but has also sparked curiosity among online communities, with some drawing parallels to scenarios reminiscent of an episode from the X-Files.

Kerry Howell, a professor of deep-sea ecology at the University of Plymouth, expressed her amazement, describing the object as “weird.” In her two decades of exploring the deep sea, she had never encountered anything like it. She eagerly anticipates the analysis of the sample to unravel the true nature of the object.

Various hypotheses have been proposed within the scientific community to explain this astounding discovery. Some consider the possibility that it might be an ancient eggshell or the remnants of a deceased sea sponge. Nonetheless, the object’s true identity and origin continue to captivate experts and online communities alike.