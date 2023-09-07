Emirates announces new daily flight to this city

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates has announced an additional flight to Hong Kong. The service will start from November 1. The air carrier will deploy its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft for the service.

This will be the third daily flight connecting Dubai and Hong Kong. With the third scheduled service, Emirates will now operate two daily direct flights to the city in addition to a third daily service via Bangkok. Emirates is increasing services to 21 flights per week on the route.

The additional daily frequency between Hong Kong and Dubai will operate as EK382/383 in a 3-class configuration, offering seats in First Class, Business Class and Economy Class.

Also Read: Realme launches Narzo 60x in India: Price, specifications

EK382/383 is scheduled to operate with timings as follows (all times are local):

November 1, 2023 – March 30, 2024:

EK382 (DXB/HKG) – 3.15, 14.30

EK383 (HKG/DXB) –18.00, 23.05

The tickets for these newly introduced services can be booked through emirates.com, the Emirates App, and preferred travel agencies.