EU official anticipates Ukraine’s prominence at the G20 Summit discussions

An EU official emphasized that Ukraine will hold a central place in discussions during the upcoming G20 Summit. The official pointed out India’s delicate stance on Ukraine, evident through its abstentions on UN resolutions related to the matter.

India has advocated for a cessation of hostilities without openly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Differences between G7 nations and Russia and China have caused delays in joint statements during previous G20 ministerial meetings hosted by India. The EU found the Bali declaration acceptable, but the official noted that India’s proposed text for the G20 Summit’s concluding leaders’ declaration didn’t sufficiently address the Ukraine crisis, leaving China and Russia somewhat isolated on the issue.

The EU expressed disappointment that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was not invited to the G20 Summit, contrasting with the Bali Summit. This sentiment aligns with Canadian President Justin Trudeau’s earlier statement, where he expressed his disappointment regarding Zelenskyy’s absence and pledged to advocate for Ukraine at the G20. Furthermore, the EU official dismissed Russia’s argument that the G20 was solely an economic forum, asserting Ukraine’s significance as a topic of discussion.