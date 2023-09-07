For Bengal ministers, Mamata Banerjee announced pay hike of Rs. 40,000

On Thursday, West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee proposed an increase in the MLAs’ monthly wages of Rs 40,000.

There won’t be any changes to the chief minister’s pay, according to Banerjee, who made the statement in the house because she hasn’t received a paycheck in a while.

‘The salary of MLAs of the West Bengal Assembly is very less compared to that of other states. So, it has been decided that their salaries will be hiked by Rs 40,000 per month,’ she said.

However, Banerjee omitted to break out the actual wages of the legislators following the rise, including all allowances and additional compensation as members of the several standing committees.