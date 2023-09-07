Grilled Perfection: Mastering Shish Tawook

Recipe for Shish Tawook, a popular Middle Eastern chicken skewer dish:

Ingredients:

For the Marinade:

– 1.5 pounds (700g) boneless chicken breasts, cut into cubes

– 1/4 cup plain yogurt

– 3 tablespoons olive oil

– 3 cloves garlic, minced

– Juice of 1 lemon

– 1 teaspoon ground paprika

– 1 teaspoon ground cumin

– 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

– 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

– 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (adjust to your spice preference)

– Salt and pepper to taste

For Skewers:

– Wooden skewers (soaked in water for 30 minutes to prevent burning)

Instructions:

1. In a bowl, combine all the marinade ingredients – yogurt, olive oil, minced garlic, lemon juice, paprika, cumin, coriander, turmeric, cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper.

2. Add the cubed chicken to the marinade, ensuring it’s well coated. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or ideally overnight, to allow the flavors to infuse.

3. Preheat your grill to medium-high heat or use a grill pan on the stovetop.

4. Thread the marinated chicken cubes onto the soaked wooden skewers.

5. Place the skewers on the preheated grill or grill pan and cook for about 6-8 minutes on each side, or until the chicken is cooked through and has a nice charred appearance.

6. Serve the Shish Tawook hot with pita bread, rice, or a fresh salad. You can also prepare a garlic sauce or tahini sauce for dipping.