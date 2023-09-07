How to Make Delicious Balon Ekmek

Basic recipe for Balon Ekmek, a popular Turkish bread.

Ingredients:

– 500g all-purpose flour

– 1 packet (7g) dry yeast

– 1 tsp sugar

– 1 tsp salt

– 300ml warm water

– 2 tbsp olive oil

– Sesame seeds (optional, for topping)

Instructions:

1. In a small bowl, combine the warm water, dry yeast, and sugar. Let it sit for about 5-10 minutes until it becomes frothy.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour and salt. Make a well in the center.

3. Pour the yeast mixture and olive oil into the well of the flour. Gradually incorporate the flour into the wet ingredients, stirring with a wooden spoon or your hands.

4. Knead the dough for about 10-15 minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic. You can add a bit more flour if it’s too sticky or a bit more water if it’s too dry.

5. Place the dough in a lightly oiled bowl, cover it with a damp cloth, and let it rise in a warm place for about 1-1.5 hours or until it has doubled in size.

6. Preheat your oven to 220°C (430°F).

7. Punch down the risen dough and divide it into small, equal-sized pieces, shaping them into round balls.

8. Place the dough balls on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, leaving some space between them. Optionally, you can brush the tops with water and sprinkle sesame seeds.

9. Bake in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes or until the Balon Ekmek is golden brown and sounds hollow when tapped on the bottom.

10. Remove from the oven and let them cool on a wire rack.