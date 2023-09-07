India reports 71 new COVID-19 infections, with 494 active cases

India reported 71 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, with the active cases tally reaching 494, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry updated on Thursday. The death toll has been documented at 5,32,024, as reported in the 8 a.m. update.

The country’s total infection count now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,97,537), while the number of individuals who have successfully recovered from the virus has reached 4,44,65,019. India’s national recovery rate is now at 98.81 percent, and the case fatality rate stands at 1.18 percent. Additionally, the health ministry’s website indicates that a total of 220.67 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country to date.