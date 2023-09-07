IndiGo increases frequency of flights connecting these cities

Bengaluru: Leading private sector air carrier in the country, IndiGo increased its frequency of flights connecting Mangaluru with Bengaluru. The airline will add is more daily flights during the week and an extra Saturday service to Bengaluru, starting from today, September 7.

IndiGo intends to operate these additional flights until October 28. On weekdays and Sundays, travellers can expect 5 daily flights and 6 on Saturdays.

Also Read: Emirates announces new daily flight to this city

IndiGo is set to reintroduce flight 6E 6858 with a fifth daily flight on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru route. The flight is scheduled to arrive in Mangaluru at 8:35 AM and depart for Bengaluru as flight 6E 5347 at 9:10 AM.

This new service will complement the existing flights on this route, which include departures to Patna via Bengaluru at 6:50 AM (6E0255), Kolkata via Bengaluru at 11:35 AM (6E0172), and direct flights to Bengaluru at 4:25 PM and 9:50 PM (6E0388/6E6859). Furthermore, the addition of the sixth flight to Bengaluru on Saturdays is a result of IndiGo’s restructuring of its Mangaluru-Pune flight schedules. On Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday, and Saturday, flight 6E 294 will arrive in Mangaluru at 5:50 PM and then depart for Pune as flight 6E 298 at 6:35 PM. On Saturdays, flight 6E 359 will arrive in Mangaluru from Bengaluru at 5:50 PM and depart for Pune as flight 6E 298 at 6:35 PM.