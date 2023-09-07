Manhunt initiated for a 21-year-old former soldier linked to terror-related offences who escaped from HM Prison

Media reports indicate that a manhunt has been launched for Daniel Abed Khalife, a 21-year-old former soldier with alleged connections to terror-related offenses, who managed to escape from HM Prison Wandsworth on the morning of September 6. Khalife was awaiting trial for purportedly placing fake explosive devices at a military base. It is reported that he executed his escape by gaining access to the prison’s kitchen and then securing himself beneath a delivery van. This escape has led to heightened security measures and delays at UK airports.

Khalife, who was employed in the prison’s kitchen, reportedly carried out his escape at approximately 07:50 BST.

The Metropolitan Police issued a statement describing Khalife’s appearance at the time of his escape: “Khalife was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red and white checkered trousers, and brown steel toe cap boots. He is of slim build, has short brown hair, and stands at around 6 feet 2 inches tall.”

Authorities are urging the public not to approach Khalife but to immediately call 999 if they encounter him.

Metropolitan Police have indicated that Khalife has ties to the Kingston area, but it is believed that he is most likely still in the London area, although he could have potentially traveled farther.

The police have expanded their search efforts to include the UK border. Airports and ports have been instructed to implement heightened security measures, resulting in reported delays. A Met Police spokesperson reportedly stated, “An alert was issued by the Counter Terrorism Command earlier today in relation to Khalife through established operational briefing channels to relevant UK police and law enforcements agencies, including those at UK ports and borders.”

Following Khalife’s escape, HMP Wandsworth was initially placed on lockdown, but these restrictions have since been lifted as the search for the fugitive continues.

Khalife had been in custody, awaiting trial on charges related to terrorism and violations of the Official Secrets Act. He is accused of leaving fake explosive devices at the Ministry of Defense (MOD) Stafford, with the apparent intent of instilling fear of an explosion. In addition, in 2021, he reportedly obtained personal information about soldiers that could potentially be used for terrorist purposes from the Ministry of Defence Joint Personnel Administration System. Khalife went missing from MOD Stafford following these actions, leading to his subsequent arrest in January.

The last significant escape involving inmates connected to terrorism occurred in 1994 when IRA prisoners escaped from Whitemoor prison. A report from January 2022 by HM Inspectorate of Prisons highlighted a “serious security breach” that resulted in an escape from HMP Wandsworth in 2019.