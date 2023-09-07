Manipur: Curfew eased in five valley districts

Following the imposition of a curfew in all five valley districts of Manipur, authorities have announced a relaxation in curfew hours to allow the public to purchase essential items such as medicines and food. An official order issued on Wednesday outlines the curfew relaxation timings for different districts.

According to the order, curfew has been relaxed from 5 am to 6 pm for Imphal East, Imphal West, and Kakching districts on Thursday. Thoubal district sees curfew relaxation from 5 am to 8 pm, while in Bishnupur district, it’s from 5 am to 11 am. The relaxation period is intended to facilitate essential purchases for residents.

The official order emphasizes that this relaxation does not permit gatherings, sit-in protests, or rallies without approval from the competent authority. The imposition of full curfew across the five valley districts on Tuesday was a precautionary measure taken by the state government to prevent potential law and order disturbances.