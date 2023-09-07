Subhas Chandra Bose’s grand-nephew steps down from BJP

Chandra Kumar Bose, the grand-nephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, announced his resignation from the BJP on Wednesday. He cited unfulfilled promises regarding the propagation of Netaji’s nationalist vision as the reason for his departure. Bose had joined the BJP in 2016 and had contested elections twice on the party’s ticket, in both the 2016 assembly and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Bose expressed disappointment, stating that when he joined the BJP, he was assured the opportunity to promote the inclusive ideology of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his elder brother Sarat Chandra Bose. However, he claimed that this promise was not upheld during his tenure in the party. Bose had been appointed as the West Bengal BJP vice-president in 2016 but was subsequently removed from this position during a 2020 organizational reshuffle.

In his resignation letter to BJP national president J P Nadda, Bose emphasized the importance of propagating Netaji’s ideology of uniting all communities as Bharatiyas, irrespective of religion, caste, and creed, to keep the country united. He lamented the lack of support from the BJP, both at the central and state levels in West Bengal, for his efforts to achieve these objectives. Additionally, Bose had previously voiced his disagreements with the state BJP leadership on various issues, including his opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2019, which went against the party’s stance. BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya responded to Bose’s resignation by stating that he had been out of touch with the party for quite some time.