Yoga class in UK reported as ‘mass killing’ after a member of the public spotted people lying on the floor

In central England, UK police swiftly responded to a yoga class at the North Sea Observatory in Chapel St Leonards after a concerned member of the public reported a “mass killing” upon seeing people lying on the floor.

Officers hurried to the location with blaring car sirens, only to discover that the individuals in the class were peacefully engaged in meditation.

The Seaside Cafe, situated inside the North Sea Observatory, recounted the incident, stating that a worried member of the public raised the alarm on Wednesday night due to their concerns.

“If anyone heard the mass of police sirens in Chapel St Leonards at 9.30 pm last night, then please be reassured,” explained a Facebook post. “They were on their way to the Observatory after someone had reported a mass killing in our building, having seen several people laying on the floor… which actually turned out to be the yoga class in meditation.”

The cafe frequently hosts evening yoga classes and clarified, “We are not part of any mad cult or crazy clubs.”

Lincolnshire police acknowledged that the call was made “with good intentions.”