Alcaraz Halts Zverev, Secures US Open Semifinal Spot

Carlos Alcaraz is set to face Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open semifinals, creating a showdown between the last two Flushing Meadows champions. This matchup came about after the world number one, Medvedev, secured his spot by defeating a fatigued Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday.

Zverev’s readiness for the energetic Alcaraz was in question, having played a grueling near five-hour, five-set match against Jannik Sinner in harsh conditions just two days earlier. Despite his determination, Zverev couldn’t keep up with Alcaraz, the defending champion, who accelerated towards a decisive victory.

Throughout the match, Alcaraz had only four break point opportunities, but he capitalized on each one of them against Zverev, who was regaining his top form after recovering from an ankle injury last year. Alcaraz reflected on their previous encounter in Madrid and expressed his happiness to see Zverev back at his best on the Grand Slam stage.

Medvedev secured his spot in the semifinals by defeating Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in stifling heat earlier in the day. By the time Alcaraz and Zverev took the court for their late match on Arthur Ashe, the oppressive conditions had eased somewhat.

Zverev initially matched Alcaraz’s pace, aided by his powerful serve, but Alcaraz seized a crucial break opportunity to take control of the first set. His relentless shot-making and entertaining style delighted the crowd.

Alcaraz continued to dominate, breaking Zverev again early in the second set, leaving the German player calling for a medical timeout due to a heavily strapped groin. Despite his brave efforts, Alcaraz secured another late break in the third set and served out the match for the win, leaving both players with their respective emotions and the fans with a memorable tennis experience.