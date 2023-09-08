In Bihar, locals catch two robbers, tie hands, beat them

Two suspected thieves were caught on camera stealing a bike in Gopalganj, Bihar, and the locals there made the decision to bring them to justice. As crowds surrounded them and beat the pair, the two accused were seen folding their hands and appearing to repent what they had done.

In the widely circulated video, one of the locals dialled the Mahammadpur police while the accused men were roped to a pole. On September 5, a villager created a video that was widely circulated on social media.

According to reports, the accused were apprehended while attempting to flee the scene on the stolen bike. They were beaten up by villagers after they were caught in the act with the stolen bike. Later, the police detained the accused and the stolen bike.

‘Both the people along with the stolen bike were taken into custody, questioned and sent to judicial custody,’ SDPO Pranjal said.

‘On the basis of custodial interrogation, another thief was held. Both the arrested thieves were sent to judicial custody. Police have registered the case and started further investigation,’ the official said.