Inebriated Men Assault Alappuzha Bar Staff; Nine Arrested

In Paravur, the police have taken action against nine individuals accused of assaulting bar employees. Shocking visuals of this violent incident, which came to light on Thursday, depict the culprits wielding hockey sticks as they targeted the bar staff.

According to law enforcement, the assailants hail from Vadackal, a coastal region in Alappuzha. The incident unfolded when these intoxicated men forcefully entered the bar after closing hours, launching an attack on the employees. Regrettably, three individuals sustained injuries in the altercation. The bar staff recounted that the attackers became violent when their attempts to prevent them from entering the kitchen were met with resistance.

During the chaotic episode, the gang of nine also vandalized liquor bottles and furniture. The police have confirmed the apprehension of two of the suspects.