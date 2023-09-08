Leaders of G20 nations arrive in Delhi for summit meeting

Leaders from various countries including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Argentine President Alberto Fernández, and IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva arrived in Delhi for the G20 summit. The summit, hosted by India as the current G20 chair, will address global issues during September 9 and 10.

Cultural performances greeted the influential leaders upon their arrival at the airport. India’s G20 presidency has emphasized inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience, and equitable global health access.

The G20 comprises 20 member countries, representing a significant portion of the global economy, trade, and population, making it a crucial platform for addressing pressing global challenges.