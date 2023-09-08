MS Dhoni Tees Off with Donald Trump on the Golf Course

A day following his attendance at a thrilling tennis match during the ongoing US Open Grand Slam tournament, former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was spotted engaging in a round of golf alongside the former US President, Donald Trump. The picturesque scene took place at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey, as captured and shared by Hitesh Sanghvi, a Dubai-based Entrepreneur.

“Golf with @mahi7781, @realdonaldtrump and @rajiv.knack. Thank you Mr President for hosting us,” Sanghvi expressed his gratitude on his Instagram account.

Sanghvi also treated his followers to an Instagram story, featuring a video showcasing Dhoni and Trump in the midst of their golfing camaraderie.

Just the day prior, Dhoni had been in attendance at the US Open men’s singles quarterfinal match, witnessing the showdown between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

This year had already witnessed Dhoni’s triumphant leadership as he guided the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title, triumphing over the Gujarat Titans in the final. Remarkably, he had led the entire IPL 2023 season for CSK despite grappling with a left knee issue, visibly supported by strapping.

Post-IPL, Dhoni underwent a successful left knee surgery at a Mumbai hospital, reigniting hopes of his participation in the forthcoming 17th edition of the IPL.

In the aftermath of the 2023 IPL final, Dhoni had generously declared his intention to return for at least one more season, conditional on his body’s willingness, all for the delight of his devoted fans.