Nazriya Nazim to star opposite Suriya in Sudha Kongara’s upcoming film: Reports

Actor Suriya, who is currently immersed in the filming of ‘Kanguva,’ is reportedly poised for another exciting collaboration with director Sudha Kongara, the visionary behind their National Award-winning masterpiece, ‘Soorarai Pottru.’ This anticipated partnership is said to be for Suriya’s upcoming 43rd film, tentatively titled ‘Suriya 43.’ In the latest developments, the talented actress Nazriya Nazim Fahadh has emerged as a potential leading lady alongside the 48-year-old actor.

Though official confirmation is still pending, industry murmurs suggest that Nazriya has already given her enthusiastic consent to join the project. If these speculations materialize, it would herald a significant return for the Malayalam superstar to Tamil cinema, marking her comeback after a brief hiatus. Moreover, this would mark her debut collaboration with both the esteemed director and the versatile lead actor, intensifying the buzz and anticipation surrounding this promising cinematic endeavor.