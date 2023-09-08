Puthuppally bypoll: UDF’s Chandy Oommen leads during ongoing counting

In the initial rounds of counting in the Puthuppally assembly bypoll, Chandy Oommen, the UDF candidate, is leading significantly. Oommen, the son of the late Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy, has a substantial lead over his closest competitors, Jaick C Thomas of the LDF and Lijin Lal of the BJP. As per the Election Commission sources, out of the initial 37,464 votes counted in the first four rounds, the Congress-UDF candidate secured 22,976 votes, maintaining his lead as counting continues.

This bypoll holds political significance as the Congress aims to retain its traditional stronghold, while the ruling CPI (M) seeks to make inroads. Moreover, the by-election’s timing, a few months before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, adds to its importance. The voting for this seat, which was left vacant following the demise of Oommen Chandy, took place on September 5.