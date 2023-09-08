Refreshing Kiwi Mocktail Recipe

Here’s a simple Kiwi Mocktail recipe:

Ingredients:

– 2 ripe kiwis, peeled and chopped

– 1 tablespoon honey or sugar (adjust to taste)

– 1/2 lime, juiced

– 1 cup sparkling water or soda

– Ice cubes

– Kiwi slices and mint leaves for garnish

**Instructions:**

1. Place the chopped kiwis in a blender or food processor.

2. Add honey or sugar, lime juice, and a handful of ice cubes to the blender.

3. Blend until everything is well combined and you have a smooth kiwi puree.

4. Taste and adjust the sweetness, if needed, by adding more honey or sugar and blending again.

5. In serving glasses, add a few ice cubes and pour the kiwi puree until it fills about 1/3 of the glass.

6. Top off each glass with sparkling water or soda. Gently stir to combine.

7. Garnish with kiwi slices and fresh mint leaves.

8. Serve your refreshing Kiwi Mocktail immediately and enjoy