Special Day Reserved for Indo-Pak Super Four Showdown

Due to the prevailing weather conditions, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) took a significant step on Friday by announcing the inclusion of an exclusive reserve day for the Super Four clash between India and Pakistan. This highly anticipated match is slated for this Sunday, and the reserve day will serve as a contingency plan in case of adverse weather.

It’s important to note that this reserve day is specific to the India vs. Pakistan encounter and will not be in place for the other Super Four matches in Colombo. In essence, if inclement weather disrupts the marquee showdown on Sunday, the match will resume from the point of suspension on the following day.

In an official statement, the ACC stated, “A reserve day has been incorporated for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4’s match between Pakistan and India scheduled to take place on 10th September 2023 at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.” The statement also clarified that, “If adverse weather suspends play during the Pakistan vs. India game, the match will continue on 11th September 2023 from the point it was suspended.”

The Asia Cup final, set for September 17, has already been allotted a reserve day, acknowledging the heavy rainfall patterns in the Lankan capital. In the event of such weather-related interruptions, spectators will be able to retain their match tickets, which will remain valid for the reserve day.

Recently, Zaka Ashraf, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee, raised concerns about substantial revenue losses due to poor attendance at matches in Sri Lanka. This issue prompted him to write to ACC chairman Jay Shah, seeking compensation. While the chances of ACC providing compensation to PCB appear remote, the introduction of a reserve day represents a practical solution amid escalating tensions between the continental body and the tournament hosts.