Stock Market: Equity indices end higher for sixth day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for the sixth consecutive session on September 8. BSE Sensex settled at 66,598.91, 333.35 points or 0.50%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,820, 93 points or 0.47%,

About 1959 shares advanced, 1611 shares declined, and 120 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Coal India, NTPC, BPCL, Tata Motors and Larsen and Toubro. Top losers included UPL, Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals, ITC and UltraTech Cement.

On the sectoral front, capital goods, oil & gas, power and realty up 1.5-2% each, while pharma index down 0.3%. The BSE midcap index rose 0.9% and the smallcap index gained 0.4%.