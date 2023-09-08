To counter China’s coercive production model, Rahul Gandhi advocates for ‘alternative vision’

Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress, demanded on Friday that the United States, Europe, and India work together to create a different and competitive manufacturing model to oppose China’s “coercive” strategy.

Rahul Gandhi made the statement at a news conference at the Brussels news Club in Belgium while on a week-long trip to Europe.

In contrast to China’s approach, which promises economic prosperity without political freedom, the Congress leader stressed the necessity for a democratic and freedom-oriented vision for production.

He emphasised the lack of a comparable vision from other countries and claimed that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) of China has become well-known due to its prominent position in global industry.

‘China is proposing a particular view or particular vision of the planet,’ Rahul Gandhi said, ‘They (China) are putting on the table the idea of the Belt and Road (the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). And one of the reasons they are able to do that is because they have become a centre of global production.’

‘But I don’t see an alternative vision coming from our side. That vision requires a vision for production in a democratic environment. What the Chinese have basically shown is that it is possible to produce effectively in a coercive environment, where you don’t give people freedom, where you restrict their freedom but you offer them prosperity without political freedom,’ the Congress leader added.

Rahul Gandhi emphasised the value of collaboration among the US, Europe, and India in developing a different production model that doesn’t rely on coercion but instead encourages healthy competition.

Rahul Gandhi remarked, ‘The challenge for us is can we offer an alternative vision where we produce under democratic conditions with political and economic freedom.’ ‘There is a lot of cooperation that can take place between the US, Europe, and us, and I think that’s where a lot of our effort should go. How can we come up with a coercive production model that isn’t as prevalent as the Chinese model? a vision of competition?’

Rahul Gandhi was responding to a question about his upcoming political goals and his global perspective on international relations in light of the rising tensions throughout the world.

Similar thoughts were voiced by him when he visited Cambridge in March of this year.