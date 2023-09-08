Tossed Chicken Salad Recipe

Simple recipe for a Tossed Chicken Salad:

Ingredients:

– 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

– Salt and pepper to taste

– 2 tablespoons olive oil

– 6 cups mixed salad greens (lettuce, spinach, arugula, etc.)

– 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

– 1 cucumber, sliced

– 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced

– 1/4 cup sliced black olives (optional)

– 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese (optional)

For the Dressing:

– 3 tablespoons olive oil

– 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

– 1 clove garlic, minced

– 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

– Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. Season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper. Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken breasts and cook for about 6-7 minutes on each side or until they are cooked through and no longer pink in the center. Remove the chicken from the skillet and let it rest for a few minutes before slicing it into thin strips.

2. In a large salad bowl, combine the mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, black olives (if using), and sliced chicken.

3. In a small bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients: olive oil, balsamic vinegar, minced garlic, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper.

4. Drizzle the dressing over the salad and toss everything together until well combined.

5. If desired, sprinkle crumbled feta cheese over the top of the salad.

6. Serve immediately and enjoy your delicious Tossed Chicken Salad!