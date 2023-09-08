United States President Joe Biden departs for India to attend the G20 summit

United States President Joe Biden embarked on a journey to India on Thursday (September 7) to attend the G20 summit, notably in the absence of China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Biden is expected to enhance relations with Vietnam during his visit on Sunday, in a move to counter China’s growing influence. Air Force One took off from Joint Base Andrews near Washington, with its destination being New Delhi, India, where it will land on Friday.

In a pre-summit press briefing, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan expressed that “as the president heads to the G20, he’s committed to working with emerging market partners to deliver big things together.” He further emphasized that this is what the world can anticipate seeing in New Delhi over the weekend.

Before his departure, a coronavirus test cleared the 80-year-old U.S. president for overseas travel, as he had faced a scare when his wife tested positive earlier in the week. On Thursday, Jill Biden also tested negative for the virus.

Chinese Premier Xi Jinping’s decision not to attend the G20 meeting comes amid heightened geopolitical and trade tensions between China, the United States, and India. Biden had expressed his disappointment with Xi’s absence from the G20 last week. However, Xi’s absence presents an opportunity for the U.S. president to expand Washington’s influence over its rival.

White House officials revealed that Biden plans to emphasize a proposal to increase lending power for emerging nations from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund by approximately $200 billion, offering an alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is also skipping the G20 summit, will deliver a video address, as the West maintains strained relations with Moscow due to the Ukraine conflict.

Jake Sullivan from the White House stated that Washington aims to demonstrate that the G20 can produce results as BRICS continues to grow. During his visit, Biden is expected to commend India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sullivan remarked that China could opt to “play the role of spoiler,” but Modi and other global leaders would encourage them to engage constructively.