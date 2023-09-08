US Open 2023: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden men’s doubles final

New York: In tennis, India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden entered the final of the men’s doubles of US Open. The sixth seeded Indo-Australian pair defeated Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut of France by combination 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 in the semifinals.

Rohan Bopanna aged 43 Indian also became the oldest player to reach a Grand slam final in the Open era. Bopanna beat the record of Daniel Nestor of Canada, who was 43 years and 4 months when he played in a Major final, by two months.

In the final, Bopanna and Ebden will play the winner of the other semifinal between the American pair of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury and the Croatian-American duo of Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek at the Louis Armstrong stadium.