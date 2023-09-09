Simple tips to make your partner happy in a relationship

A relations goes through several phases. Sometimes we feel confident and strong, other times we feel insecure. Insecurity can be the reason of your partner’s changed behaviour, or low self-esteem, or stress. Here are five ways to make your partner happy again in your relationship.

1. Gift them a reason to smile – Gifting them something shows your efforts to make them smile. So, make a list and let your partner enjoy the little things.

2. Make them feel important – Make your partner feel important. Treating someone special is a different experience than letting someone know that he/she is valuable and plays a meaningful part in your life. Give your partner the importance they deserve, tell them the important things of your life, and ask for their point of view in a discussion.

3. Support your partner – Support your partner on difficult times. Do not force your partner to talk about what’s bothering him/her when they don’t want to. Be patient, give them their time and support their decision.

Also Read: Know how to get over a relationship breakup

4. Build their confidence – Compliment them, talk of their hobbies, reiterate their capabilities and build their confidence. This will help them to overcome their worries and insecurities.

5. Talk healthy – Spend quality time with your partner and talk healthy.