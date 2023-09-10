Asia Cup 2023: India to face Pakistan today: Possible playing XI

Colombo: In Asia Cup Cricket 2023, India will face Pakistan in a Super 4 match at Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo today. The match will start at 3 p.m. IST.

This is the second match between the neighbouring countries. The first match was dropped due to heavy rain. A reserve day has been incorporated for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4’s match between India and Pakistan. If adverse weather suspends play during the Pakistan Vs India game, the match will continue on 11th September from the point it was suspended.

Pakistan’s Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

India’s expected playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj.