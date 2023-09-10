Chandrababu Naidu, TDP leader, presented in Vijayawada’s ACB court

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu appeared in an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Vijayawada on Sunday morning, tightly guarded, following his arrest in a corruption case the previous day. Represented by Supreme Court lawyer Siddarth Luthra and a legal team, the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister faced the court. Numerous TDP senior leaders and party members gathered at the courthouse in support.

After undergoing a grueling 10-hour interrogation at the CID’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) office in Kunchanapalli, Naidu was taken to the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada at 3:40 am for medical tests. Surprisingly, following the tests that lasted about 50 minutes, he was returned to the SIT office instead of being directly taken to a local court. Naidu’s son, Nara Lokesh, his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari, and others waited at the ACB Court.

Naidu’s arrest is related to an alleged Skill Development Corporation scam, which is said to have caused a Rs 300-crore loss to the state treasury. He has been labeled the “principal conspirator” in this case. In response, the TDP called on its supporters to participate in a one-day fast across every Assembly constituency on Sunday to protest Naidu’s arrest.

In summary, TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu was presented in an ACB court following his arrest in a corruption case, with legal representation and party support. His arrest is linked to a significant scam, and the TDP organized protests against it.