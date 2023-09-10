G20 Declaration emphasizes global AI governance and digital public infrastructure

The G20 Declaration, as part of India’s G20 Presidency, warmly embraces the ‘G20 Framework for Systems of Digital Public Infrastructure,’ acknowledging DPI’s crucial role in delivering large-scale societal services. Leaders pledge to collaborate on international AI governance.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar hails this as a significant achievement, envisioning India’s G20 leadership leaving a lasting global impact. G20 leaders emphasize international cooperation and ongoing discussions on AI governance. They advocate for a secure, trustworthy, accountable, and inclusive digital public infrastructure (DPI) to support service delivery and innovation.

The declaration highlights DPI’s role and endorses the voluntary ‘G20 Framework for Systems of Digital Public Infrastructure,’ guiding DPI’s development, deployment, and governance. It underscores that a DPI respecting human rights, personal data, privacy, and intellectual property rights can enhance resilience and enable innovation.

This New Delhi Declaration is a notable success for India’s G20 leadership, showcasing consensus amid geopolitical tensions, particularly the Ukraine conflict. The G20 Declaration underscores the importance of ensuring safety, security, resilience, and trust in the digital economy.