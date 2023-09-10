G20 Summit: PM Modi to present ‘Kamalam’ brass artifact crafted by UP artisan to world leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi intends to present a distinctive handmade brass artifact, resembling a lotus, known as ‘Kamalam,’ to world leaders and foreign dignitaries at the upcoming G-20 summit. This unique five-inch tall creation, crafted by national award-winning metal artisan Manmohan Saini from Mahoba in Bundelkhand, consists of 16 petals, eight large and eight small in size.

Saini received notice eight months in advance from the UP Handicrafts Development and Marketing Corporation to produce 50 brass lotuses. These lotuses were dispatched to Delhi ahead of the event, along with spare pieces. Saini expressed his enthusiasm for his work being showcased on such a prestigious global platform and hopes that this endeavor will breathe new life into the art of brasswork. The artifact emulates a fully bloomed lotus and can be opened and closed by gently rotating the outermost petals. Saini is the sole artisan with the expertise to create these unique lotuses, and it took him three months to produce 50 of them, with the corporation’s experts overseeing the process for quality and design.

