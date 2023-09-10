Heavy Rain Expected in Kerala: Yellow Alert for Six Districts Today

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kerala is bracing for an escalation in rainfall on both Sunday and Monday. This intensification is attributed to cyclonic circulations prevailing over Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. On Sunday, the IMD alerted that certain areas of Kerala could experience isolated heavy rainfall during these two days.

The forecast extends further, indicating that moderate to medium rainfall is likely to persist in the state for the subsequent five days. This prolonged rainy spell is potentially influenced by the formation of cyclonic circulations over the Bay of Bengal, expected to materialize on September 12.

Furthermore, the IMD has issued specific alerts for different districts in Kerala, designating them as follows:

– Sunday (Sept. 9): Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram.

– Monday (Sept. 10): Idukki and Malappuram.

These alerts are categorized as “yellow,” indicating that the affected regions are expected to receive rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 11 cm within a 24-hour period.