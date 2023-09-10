Himachal’s GI-tagged products showcased proudly at Bharat Mandapam

The G20 summit at Bharat Mandapam is featuring a diverse collection of Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged products from Himachal Pradesh. This exhibition includes Chamba Rumals crafted by Padma Shri awardee Lalita Vakil, stoles and shawls by national award winner Gulab Naotam, Bodh shawls, local sheep wool items from Kullvi Whims in Naggar, and toys from Chap Foundation and a local NGO in Dharamshala called Dolls4Tibet. Additionally, students from the Fine Art College have contributed trinkets such as key rings and fridge magnets.

The Himachal Pradesh State Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation has set up a special stall for G20 leaders at Pragati Maidan, displaying crafts from various states. Lalita Vakil’s exhibit showcases intricately embroidered Chamba Rumals that depict scenes from the Ramayana, Mahabharata, daily life, and folk tales of the region. Creating a one-foot-by-one-foot rumal with borders takes approximately three weeks. The display also features Chamba chappals (slippers), metal artifacts, Kullu and Kinnauri shawls, ‘patti’ made from sheep wool, Kangra miniature paintings, souvenirs, toys by Gaddi pastoralists, and Kangra tea from the British era, all protected by GI tags from the European Union.

In essence, the G20 summit is showcasing an array of Himachal Pradesh’s GI-tagged products, celebrating the region’s rich craftsmanship and heritage.