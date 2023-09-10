In Rajasthan, teacher beat Dalit kid for consuming water from camper

In Bharatpur, Rajasthan, a Dalit kid claims that a teacher beat him up for drinking water from a camper. The victim student, a class 7 reader at a government-run school, told India Today that he drank water from the container because there was none in the campus water tank.

The event happened on September 8 and was handled by the Bayana police station’s district.

The youngster said that Gurjar kicked him in addition to beating him in front of other students. His back apparently had bruising. He claimed that the following morning, after the school’s morning prayer session, he felt thirsty and went to the water tank to get some to drink. But there was no access to water.

The Dalit pupil thereafter drank water from the water camper that had been brought for the school teachers. The teacher is accused of hitting the student with a stick and kicking him in retaliation for his behaviour.

‘Upon finding out that I drank from the camper, teacher Gangaram Gurjar asked the caste of all of us (students) who were drinking water from the camper and when I told mine, he started beating me,’ the minor boy said.

When the boy’s family learned about the event on Friday, they went to the school and demonstrated against the instructor, Ganga Ram Gurjar. On the grounds of suspected severe caste discrimination, the boy’s family members have filed a complaint against the instructor at the area police station. According to news agency PTI, SHO Sunil Kumar stated that the matter is being probed.