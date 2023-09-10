India launch date of Google Pixel 8 Series announced: Details

Mumbai: Tech giant Google has announced the India launch date of Pixel 8 series. , Google will introduce the device in India on October 4. The pricing of the Pixel 8 with 128GB of storage is likely to be between Rs 60,000 and Rs 65,000 in India. The Pixel 8 is expected to include a small 6.17-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, It will run on Google’s Tensor G3 chipset.

As per reports, the handset will have a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor. The gadget might be able to record 8K footage at 30 frames per second. There will be an n 11-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. It is likely to be backed by a 4,485mAh battery with quick wired and wireless charging features.