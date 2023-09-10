Indigo to resume flight service to this country from November 1: Details

New Delhi: The largest air carrier in the country, IndiGo has decided to resume flights services from Delhi to Maldives. The direct flight service is set to start from November 1.

IndiGo Airlines will introduce flight number 6E 1135, connecting Delhi and Male. This route will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. It will depart from Delhi at 8:50 AM, passengers can expect to arrive in Male at 12:25 PM. The return flight, 6E 1136, will operate on the same days, with a departure time of 13:25 PM from Male and an arrival time of 18:05 PM in Delhi.

Earlier, the airline had announced to resume its direct flight service connecting Hyderabad in South India to Male in the Maldives. The service will start from October 31. The airline’s Flight 6E 1137 will operate this route regularly, offering flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Travellers looking to plan their trips can easily book tickets through the official IndiGo website.