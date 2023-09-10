IRCTC announces special air package: Details

Berhampur: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new air package. The package named ‘Kashi-Gaya Pavitra Pinda Daan Yatra’ from Bhubaneswar airport will be held from September 30 to October 14. The 7 nights/8 days package covers Gaya, Varanasi and Prayagraj.

Also Read: IRCTC announces ‘Dakshin Bharat Darshan’ tour package: Details

The flight would take off from Bhubaneswar airport at 6.20 hrs and land at Gaya at 14.10 hrs on the scheduled days. The return flight would land at Bhubaneswar at 1400 hrs. The package cost (single occupancy) is Rs 37,505 per person, Rs 28,335 (double occupancy per person), Rs 27,070 (triple occupancy per person), child (5 to 11 yrs) with bed Rs 23,800 and child (5 to 11 yrs) without bed Rs 18,270.