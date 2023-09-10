Karnataka residents protest against Prakash Raj after hearing ‘anti-Hindu’ statements

Prior to his visit to Kalaburgi, Karnataka, pro-Hindu organisations protested actor Prakash Raj on Sunday due to what they perceived to be recent “anti-Hindu” statements he may have made. Black-clad protesters yelled anti-actor chants and even brandished black flags. The demonstrators are listed by the police.

Members of a Hindu organisation gave the Kalburgi DM/DC (District Magistrate/Deputy Commissioner) a document earlier in the day outlining their objections to the actor.

They also urged a ban on Prakash Raj’s admission into the city.

The opposition arrived before Prakash Raj’s planned trip to Kalaburgi, where he was anticipated to take part in a dialogue event and afterwards watch a play about the human tragedy of war called ‘Gayagalu.’

However, Prakash Raj has seen criticism from right-wing organisations before this occurrence. Right-wing activists in Karnataka’s Shivmogga district recently ‘purified the places’ that Prakash Raj visited with cow faeces as a protest.

Due to his harsh criticism of the Prime Minister and the right-wing establishment in the nation, the bilingual actor has been on the right-wing organisations’ radar.

The actor stirred up a commotion on August 20 by posting a cartoon of a tea vendor with the ironic title, ‘BREAKING NEWS:- First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander,’ in advance of the Chandrayaan-3 arrival. I’m just asking, wow.

Raj then added that it was a reference to a joke that is said in Malayalam.

Prakash Raj stated, ‘They say I am anti-Hindu but I say I am anti-Modi, anti-Amit Shah, and anti-Hegde,’ in 2018 when addressing at the India Today South Conclave in Hyderabad.

He then made mention of the late BJP leader Anant Kumar Hegde, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.