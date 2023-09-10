Know how to withdraw cash from UPI ATM

Mumbai: Hitachi Payment Services has launched India’s first-ever UPI ATM. The UPI ATM was launched in association with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The white label ATM (WLA) will allow people to have a cardless cash withdrawal and eliminates the need for physical cards.

Steps to withdraw money from UPI ATM:

Step 1: On the screen of the UPI-ATM, click on ‘UPI Cardless Cash’

Step 2: Several fastcash options will be shown — 100, 500, 1,000, 2,000, and 5,000. Choose the option as per your need.

Step 3: A QR code will be displayed. Now, open your UPI app like GPay, PhonePe or any other UPI app and scan the code and approve the payment.

Also Read: IRCTC announces special air package: Details

Step 4: Now, ‘Confirm To Withdraw Cash’ will be displayed. Click on ‘Proceed’.

Step 5: Enter your UPI PIN.

The transcation limit is up to Rs 10,000.