KSEB Proposes Gradual 4-Year Hike of Rs 1.05/Unit in Power Tariff

The power tariff in Kerala may see an increase in the near future, as the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has formally requested approval from the state’s power regulator to raise tariffs by Rs 1.05 per unit over the course of the next four years. Additionally, the board has put forth a proposal for a 50 paise per unit increase specifically for industrial units.

This proposed tariff adjustment will be introduced gradually over the next four years, with the final decision expected to be made after September 14, coinciding with the ongoing session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The current power rates are set to remain in effect until September 30, and any changes will be contingent on the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission’s assessment and government input.

The KSEB’s request outlines a tiered approach to tariff increases, with an average of 40 paise (equivalent to 6%) planned for the current and upcoming financial year, followed by 20 paise (3%) and 5 paise (1%) increases in the subsequent two years, summing up to Rs 1.05 over the next four years. However, it’s important to note that the regulator has the discretion to determine a rate different from what KSEB has proposed.

The Commission has not yet finalized the exact tariff adjustment and will evaluate the situation independently. It’s worth mentioning that the KSEB initiated this process following the High Court’s decision regarding the tariff hike and waited for the conclusion of the Puthuppally by-election. Previously, the Commission had conducted hearings across four centers in the State to gather input on the proposed tariff adjustments and was preparing to announce its decision before July 31, during which KSEB had provided all requested information.

Furthermore, authorities have stated that if the Central Government decides to advance the Lok Sabha election, the electricity rate hike may be postponed.