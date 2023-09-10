Modi and Sunak discuss UK-India trade deal during G20 sideline meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British counterpart Rishi Sunak convened during the G20 Summit, focusing on strengthening trade ties and promoting investments. Rishi Sunak, who arrived a day earlier, engaged in discussions with Modi following the initial G20 Summit session.

During their meeting, they addressed the nearing conclusion of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), emphasizing their commitment to fostering trade linkages and investment for a prosperous and sustainable future. PM Modi expressed optimism about India and the UK collaborating toward shared goals.

Rishi Sunak highlighted the common ambitions shared by both nations, grounded in shared values, strong people-to-people connections, and a shared enthusiasm for cricket.

Additionally, PM Modi held bilateral meetings with Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida and Italy’s PM Giorgia Meloni, underscoring the importance of international partnerships.

PM Kishida’s visit marked his second trip to India this year, emphasizing the close partnership between India and Japan, particularly within the Quad framework. Their discussions centered on various bilateral matters and regional cooperation.