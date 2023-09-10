Morocco Quake: 2,012 Dead, Search for Survivors Continues

The devastating earthquake in Morocco has claimed a staggering 2,012 lives, as confirmed by an official statement released on Saturday. The interior ministry report reveals that among the 2,059 injured individuals, a concerning 1,404 are in critical condition. The province of Al-Haouz, situated at the earthquake’s epicenter, recorded a heartbreaking 1,293 casualties, while Taroudant province, another severely affected region, reported 452 fatalities.

The authorities remain in active deployment, intensifying rescue operations and focusing on evacuating the injured, as outlined in the ministry statement. Striking with a magnitude of 6.8, the earthquake occurred late on Friday, originating in a mountainous area approximately 72 kilometers (45 miles) southwest of the popular tourist city of Marrakesh, according to the US Geological Survey.

This devastating event marks the deadliest earthquake Morocco has witnessed in decades, prompting a three-day period of national mourning declared by the authorities. Rescue teams persist in their efforts to locate survivors, particularly in remote mountain villages where some are still feared trapped.

The tremors of the quake extended to coastal cities like Rabat, Casablanca, and Essaouira, causing widespread destruction and forcing residents and tourists to flee for safety, even in the middle of the night. Ghannou Najem, an elderly Casablanca resident visiting Marrakesh, shared her harrowing experience: “I was nearly asleep when I heard the doors and the shutters banging. I went outside in a panic. I thought I was going to die alone.”

In Tafeghaghte, a mountain village near the epicenter, very few buildings remained standing, a testament to the vulnerability of traditional clay brick structures. As soldiers continued to sift through debris, survivors gathered at the cemetery, mourning the loss of approximately 70 villagers. Heartbroken resident Omar Benhanna, 72, recounted, “Three of my grandchildren and their mother were killed — they are still under the rubble.”

This earthquake, the strongest ever recorded in Morocco, drew attention to the construction standards in regions where destructive earthquakes are infrequent. Bill McGuire, a professor emeritus at Britain’s University College London, noted, “Where destructive earthquakes are rare, buildings are simply not constructed robustly enough… so many collapse, resulting in high casualties.”

Civil defense Colonel Hicham Choukri, leading relief operations, described the situation as an “exceptional emergency” due to the earthquake’s epicenter and strength.

Following a meeting chaired by King Mohammed VI, the palace declared three days of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast on all public buildings.

Residents expressed their anguish and fear, with Faisal Badour, an engineer in Marrakesh, emphasizing the lasting impact of the quake: “There are families who are still sleeping outside because we were so scared of the force of this earthquake. The screaming and crying was unbearable.”

France’s Michael Bizet, owner of riad houses in Marrakesh’s old town, described the chaos and devastation he witnessed: “It was total chaos, a real catastrophe, madness.”

Social media footage displayed a minaret collapsing on Jemaa el-Fna square in the historic city, prompting hundreds to spend the night there, fearing aftershocks.

Local resident Houda Outassaf, still in shock, revealed the personal toll, saying, “I have at least 10 members of my family who died… I can hardly believe it, as I was with them no more than two days ago.”

The regional blood transfusion center in Marrakesh appealed for blood donations to assist the injured.

In response to the disaster, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation indefinitely postponed a Cup of African Nations qualifier against Liberia.

As relief efforts and assessments continue, significant damage is expected to require extensive time and resources. The global community, including the United States, China, and regional neighbors like Algeria, has expressed condolences and offered assistance to Morocco during this challenging period.