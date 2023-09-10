New research reveals Tonga’s 2022 eruption recorded the fastest underwater flows

New research, published in the journal Science, has revealed that the 2022 Tonga eruption witnessed the fastest underwater flows of volcanic material ever recorded. The eruption, which occurred on January 15, 2022, from the submerged Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai Volcano, sent volcanic material soaring as high as 57 kilometers into the sky. As a consequence, when this material collapsed back into the ocean, it triggered rapid flows of hot volcanic rocks, ash, and gas along the seafloor. These flows raced at speeds of up to 122 kilometers per hour, which is notably faster—up to 50 percent—than any previously recorded flows.

The high-speed underwater flows caused extensive damage to Tonga’s undersea communication cables, located approximately 80 kilometers away. Additionally, the eruption created a massive crater, plunging to a depth of 850 meters below sea level. Surveys and seafloor samples conducted shortly after the eruption provided clear evidence of the destructive force of these powerful and dense currents.

Cornel de Ronde, a co-author of the study from GNS Science, explained, “The height from which the volcanic column collapsed, and the resulting speed and power of the submarine flows, explains the widespread damage to the seafloor cables.” This research sheds light on the extraordinary and destructive nature of the 2022 Tonga eruption and its impact on undersea infrastructure.