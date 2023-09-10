Rajasthan Woman’s Alleged Abduction and Gangrape Exposed as Hoax

In a surprising twist, the alleged abduction and gangrape case involving a married woman in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, has been revealed as a fabrication by the police. According to authorities, the 25-year-old woman initially claimed that she had been forcibly taken by two men to an abandoned house where she was subjected to rape and violence on a Saturday night. She also asserted that her assailants had stolen her clothing during the ordeal.

However, on Sunday, the police disclosed that the woman had willingly accompanied the two men but a dispute had arisen when they insisted she spend the night with them. Despite her desire to return home, they coerced her to remain with them. Subsequently, she resorted to removing her clothes, exiting the house, and seeking help from a passerby while alleging gangrape.

A police officer explained, “She narrated a concocted story as she was afraid that her husband would abandon her if he came to know about the facts.”

Following the detention and interrogation of the accused, it was revealed through call recordings from their mobile phones that the woman had communicated with them on Saturday evening and had agreed to meet for financial gain. She had met Chhotu Sargara and Girdhari at the abandoned house on Amli Road, where consensual physical relations had taken place.

The woman, hailing from Odisha, had been married to a 50-year-old differently-abled man from Bhilwara for six years, according to the police.