Sacked Rajasthan Congress Minister Rajendra Gudha joins Shiv Sena

Former Congress MLA Rajendra Gudha’s recent move has stirred up the political landscape in Rajasthan. Dismissed from his ministerial role and amid his confrontation with the Gehlot government regarding the Lal Diary issue, Gudha made a surprising decision to join the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena. The event transpired in his hometown, Gudha (Neemkathana), with the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, who appointed him as the coordinator for Rajasthan.

Gudha’s choice to align with Shiv Sena rather than the BJP, despite his vocal opposition to the Congress and Chief Minister Gehlot, caught many off guard. This decision may have been made to avoid any perception of a BJP connection. Interestingly, Gudha has previously been associated with both the BSP and the Congress.

During the event, Gudha launched a harsh critique of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, accusing him of utilizing agencies like the ED and CBI, similar to how he alleges the Central Government operates. He also expressed skepticism about the current state of the Congress party, hinting that election results would reveal the truth.

