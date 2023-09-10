SBI introduces India’s first Transit Card’ for digital fare payments

Mumbai: The largest public sector bank in the country, the State Bank of India (SBI) has launched ‘Nation First Transit Card’ for digital fare payments. This card will facilitate easy digital ticketing fare payments in metro, buses, water ferries, parking, etc., through a single card. Customers can also use this card for making retail and e-commerce payments.

‘At SBI, we are constantly strive to make banking and everyday life simpler for our customers. The Nation First Transit Card powered by RuPay and National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) technology, is set to revolutionize the commuting experience and is aligned with the national vision of ‘One Nation One Card’, Dinesh Kumar Khara, chairman, SBI said.

SBI is also launching NCMC based ticketing solution in MMRC Metro Line 3 and Agra Metro. This will be launched soon. SBI entered NCMC programs with transit operators in 2019. As a part of these NCMC programs, SBI successfully launched the ‘City1 Card’, ‘Nagpur Metro MAHA Card’, ‘MUMBAI1 Card’, ‘GoSmart Card’ and ‘Singara Chennai Card’ in Noida Metro, Nagpur Metro, MMRDA Metro Lines 2A & 7, Kanpur Metro and Chennai Metro respectively.