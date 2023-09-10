South African Foreign Minister says, Gandhi, Modi are two of India’s greatest leaders

Naledi Pandor, the foreign minister of South Africa, stated that Mahatma Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were two “great personalities with important identities in the development of India” on the final day of the G20 Summit in Delhi.

Pandor added that while Mahatma Gandhi introduced nonviolent protest to India, Prime Minister Modi had a significant impact on the country’s development as a rising economic power.

‘PMs before him played an important role. Somehow, he has been able to hone the identity of India and make it a brand,’ she added.

The South African Foreign Minister also congratulated the Indian G20 presidency for including the African Union (AU) in the Group of Twenty. However, she said, ‘I don’t think the name of G20 should be changed to G21 as brand is important.’

The G20 leaders gathered at the Summit and adopted the Delhi Declaration with ‘100% consensus,’ despite disagreements among G20 negotiators over agreement on the Ukraine problem. The proclamation claimed that ‘war must not be the era of today.’

South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor remarked of the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration: ‘All credit to the Sherpa of India for bringing consensus in bringing for New Delhi declaration.’

‘All credit to PM Modi for he wanted to achieve a consensus declaration,’ she added.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded the G20 Summit by reciting the peace prayer ‘Swasti Astu Vishwa’ as he passed the gavel of the G20 chair to President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The New Delhi Leaders’ Summit Declaration, which was adopted on Saturday and is seen as a ground-breaking success at the G20 Summit, served as the backdrop for the speech, which roughly translates to ‘let there be peace in the world.’

Prime Minister Modi remarked in his closing remarks, ‘I declare the end of G20 summit. Hoping the roadmap of One Earth One family and One future be joyful. Thank you!’