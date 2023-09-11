India reports 70 new COVID cases

India reported 70 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, resulting in a total of 507 active cases, as per data from the Union health ministry. With these additional cases, the country’s total COVID-19 tally has reached 4.49 crore (4,49,97,780). The recorded death toll remains unchanged at 5,32,027, according to the data updated at 8 am.

On a positive note, the number of individuals who have successfully recovered from the disease has now reached 4,44,65,246. The national recovery rate stands impressively at 98.81 percent, while the case fatality rate remains relatively low at 1.18 percent, as indicated on the health ministry’s website. Notably, a significant 220.67 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the country, according to data from the ministry’s website.