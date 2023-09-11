‘India’s G20 presidency set path for world’: World Bank president praises India

New Delhi: World Bank President Ajay Banga praised India’s G20 presidency. The newly appointed President of the World Bank said that India’s G20 presidency set path for world.

‘80% of the world’s GDP was sitting in the room. If they would not agree that would not give a good message. I actually compliment India, its leadership and the G 20 leaders for being able to make sure that a terrific declaration comes out. There will always be challenges. I consider the fact that there was a declaration, a tribute to the fact that the G20 leadership found a way to give and take as well as negotiate and find a way to agree and set a path to the world’, said Ajay Banga.

Banga said that the world is watching the G20, and that the group has a responsibility to represent the interests of both developed and developing countries. ‘No 20 countries will agree on everything. People will have to look after their national interests. But I am optimistic by the mood I saw in that room’ he added.

During the G20 Leadership Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration. During the two-day meet, the G20 leaders discussed and agreed upon several issues including the launch of a Global Biofuels Alliance, inclusion of African Union in the G20, Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, and India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), among others.